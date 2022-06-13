Anthony Joshua’s future fights will be screened on DAZN after the broadcaster confirmed a “groundbreaking” link-up with the British heavyweight.

The move means the end of Joshua’s deal with Sky Sports, which has been in place throughout his professional career.

The deal is reportedly worth £100million a year to the 32-year-old fighter from Watford, who will become a global ambassador for DAZN as well as a special advisor to the group.

Oleksandr Usyk is due to fight Joshua again in August (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Joshua is due to take on Oleksandr Usyk in a rematch in August, after the Ukrainian beat the Briton last September.

“I am entering a new phase in my career with a new training environment, new coaches and now a new broadcaster,” Joshua said.

“Negotiations at this level take time, so I am pleased to have it all wrapped up and now I can fully focus on giving the fans and DAZN what they want – knockouts in the glamour division.

“I’ve been working with DAZN and following its progress for a long time. We have enjoyed a really successful partnership in the US for many years and I know the team and understand the passion and drive of the business.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Anthony Joshua’s future fights to be broadcast on DAZN in ‘groundbreaking’ deal