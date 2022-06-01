Anthony Joshua recruits Robert Garcia as coach ahead of Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua has recruited trainer Robert Garcia as preparations continue for the Briton’s heavyweight title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Joshua was comprehensively outpointed by Usyk in north London last September, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts in the process.

The pair are now set for a rematch, which is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia in July, and Joshua has made changes to his coaching set-up as he looks to construct a gameplan to hand Usyk the first defeat of the Ukrainian’s professional career.

“AJ” has been trained by Rob McCracken since his pro debut but suggested earlier this year that he had promoted Angel Fernandez to the position of head coach. McCracken, meanwhile, has taken a step back from Joshua’s team, though the former two-time champion said he still speaks to the 53-year-old trainer.

Now, however, Joshua has confirmed that he is working with Garcia – alongside Fernandez – ahead of the rematch with Usyk, 35.

“The main thing is: a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter, I’m in a good place,” said Joshua, 32, in an interview with iFL TV. “I’m good, I’m happy, I’m about to start training now.

“Garcia’s actually here now, we’re just working on a few things. It’s not about changing style, as such, in my opinion. Garcia’s style might be to crouch down to 5’0 and bob and weave, but I’m a 6’6” heavyweight.

“So, it’s not about style, it’s about his experience and what he knows at championship level; adding that to the camp is priceless in my opinion.”

The 47-year-old Garcia is a former IBF super-featherweight champion and was named trainer of the year in 2011.

The American, who is known for his strategic acumen, has coached his brother Mikey as well as numerous other world champions.

