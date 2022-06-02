Anthony Joshua made Robert Garcia decision ‘alone’, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua’s decision to add Robert Garcia to his coaching staff was made by the heavyweight ‘alone’, according to promoter Eddie Hearn.

Joshua announced this week that Garcia will join Angel Fernandez in helping to prepare him for a title rematch with Oleksandr Usyk this summer.

“AJ” dropped the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles to Usyk in London last September and is now seeking to avenge that loss and hand the Ukrainian the first defeat of his professional career.

Ahead of the rematch – which is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia in late July or early August – Joshua’s long-time trainer Rob McCracken has stepped away from the former two-time champion’s set-up. Fernandez, who worked alongside McCracken, will now train Briton Joshua with the help of Garcia.

Speaking to iFL TV on Thursday, Hearn said: “[Joshua] has visited a lot of coaches, he’s spoken to a lot of people. He’s very happy with Angel in the corner as well but wanted that bit of experience – wanted that bit of difference.

“He went through that process alone and came out with Robert Garcia, who is one of the best trainers in the world.

“People talk about him just arriving into camp; Robert Garcia’s been here a while, backwards and forwards for a long period of time. AJ obviously felt now was the time that he should let the world know, as we look to finalise the date.

Robert Garcia has coached his brother Mikey Garcia and numerous other world champions (Getty Images)

“I think he’s gonna be a fantastic addition to the corner, and I truly believe AJ will win the fight against Usyk. With the momentum and the confidence that someone like Robert Garcia [will bring], I think that will put him in a great place.”

Discussing Joshua’s best approach for the rematch with Usyk, Hearn advised “smart aggression”.

“You’ve got to be smart; you can’t just go in and be reckless,” he said.

“I don’t think Usyk likes getting hit. I don’t think he likes it around the body. I don’t think he likes it rough and tough, so you’ve got to give it to him.

“But you’ve got to do it in a smart way. I’m an armchair fan ultimately, but you talk about Robert Garcia and those kinds of guys coming up with gameplans… You’ve got to put a dent in him.

“AJ can hurt this guy bad, if he’s got those intentions – but in a smart way.”

