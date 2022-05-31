Anthony Joshua ‘KOs’ Oleksandr Usyk ‘inside six rounds’, says Eddie Hearn ahead of rematch

Eddie Hearn has said he believes that Anthony Joshua will knock out Oleksandr Usyk “inside six rounds” when the heavyweights fight one another again.

Usyk produced a masterful performance to outpoint Joshua in London last September, taking the Briton’s WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles in the process.

The pair are now expected to take part in a rematch this summer, likely in Saudi Arabia, as “AJ” bids to regain the belts and hand Usyk the first defeat of the Ukrainian’s professional career.

“Right, I’m telling you now, this is my prediction,” said Hearn, who promotes Joshua, in a live Instagram video on Tuesday.

“AJ KOs Usyk inside six rounds. There you go.

“Listen, I rate Usyk, I rate Usyk, but I’m telling you: I believe in Anthony Joshua. I believe he’s gonna put this right in the rematch, I really do.”

Hearn also said this week that the provisional date of Joshua and Usyk’s rematch – 23 July – may come too soon.

Hearn admitted that a “two-week” delay is on the cards, meaning the fight could take place in early August.

“We are pretty much ready to announce,” he told iFL TV. “If there is [a delay], you’re talking about two weeks, and it’s for no other reason than time and making sure we can promote the fight in the right way.”

