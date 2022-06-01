Anthony Joshua explains decision to bring in ‘priceless’ Robert Garcia for Oleksandr Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua has said Robert Garcia is a “priceless” addition to his coaching team as the heavyweight prepares to take on Oleksandr Usyk again.

Garcia, 47, is a former IBF super-featherweight champion and was named trainer of the year in 2011. The American, who is known for his strategic acumen, has coached his brother Mikey as well as numerous other world champions.

Joshua confirmed on Wednesday that Garcia will work alongside Angel Fernandez as “AJ” builds towards a title rematch with Usyk this summer, having been outpointed by the unbeaten Ukrainian in London last September.

That result saw Joshua, 32, lose the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts, and the Briton has since made the decision to promote Fernandez to the position of head coach as Rob McCracken steps away from Joshua’s team – for the time being, at least. McCracken had worked with the former two-time world heavyweight champion since Joshua’s professional debut.

Discussing Garcia’s arrival in his training camp, Joshua told iFL TV: “The main thing is: A happy fighter is a dangerous fighter. I’m in a good place.

“I’m good, I’m happy, I’m about to start training now. Garcia’s actually here now, we’re just working on a few things.

“It’s not about changing style as such, in my opinion. Garcia’s style might be to crouch down to 5’0 and bob and weave, but I’m a 6’6” heavyweight.

Robert Garcia has coached his brother Mikey Garcia and numerous other world champions (Getty Images)

“So, it’s not about style, it’s about his experience and what he knows at championship level; adding that to the camp is priceless in my opinion.”

Joshua’s loss to Usyk was the second of the Briton’s pro career, with AJ having been stopped by Andy Ruiz Jr exactly three years ago to this day.

Joshua avenged that defeat by outpointing the Mexican-American at the end of 2019, and he will now look to avenge his loss to Usyk when the pair go head to head again this summer – likely in Saudi Arabia in July, though Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has admitted that a “two-week” delay is on the cards.

