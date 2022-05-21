Anthony Albanese set to be next prime minister of Australia

Opposition Labor leader Anthony Albanese will be sworn in as prime minister after his party clenched its first electoral win since 2007 – but he could end up leading a minority government. While vote counting was incomplete, Labor looked likely to form a government, the prime minister said.

At his commencement speech, Albanese promised to promote “unity and optimism” over ” fear and division”

In his speech, he prioritised the climate, healthcare and economic opportunities for women.

