Anson Mount Breaks Silence About His Return To MCU As Black Bolt In 'Doctor Strange 2': I Can Finally Talk

Anson Mount is finally opening up about his return to MCU as Black Bolt through Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Though his on-screen presence was small, fans were excited to see Mount back as the titular superhero. The actor took to his social media handles and finally addressed his cameo and said that he was beyond thrilled to return. Mount previously paid Black Bolt in ABC’s series Inhumans which was cancelled after one season due to negative reviews.

SEE ALSO: Charlize Theron’s Shares First Photo As Doctor Strange’s Lover Clea; Fans Say ‘The Greatest Couple’

Taking to his Instagram, Mount wrote, “I can finally talk about it!!! I was beyond thrilled to get the call from Kevin Feige asking me to re-don the tuning fork. And it was a even more of a thrill to finally work with the great Sam Raimi for whom I have been a fan since as far back as “Evil Dead 2”. The experience was tremendous.”

He also shared a behind-the-scenes video of his rehearsal for a stunt as Black Bolt ,on Twitter. Black Bolt’s returned to MCU as a member of the Illuminati, he was joined by. Fantastic (John Krasinski), Captain Marvel/Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Mordo, and Professor X (Patrick Stewart).

SEE ALSO: Marvel Chief Kevin Feige Addresses Tom Cruise’s Iron Man Cameo Reports In ‘Doctor Strange 2’; It Makes Sense

First “Dr. Strange” rehearsal: landing nailed. Thanks to the incredible stunt team and to producer Richie Palmer for making me feel so welcome so quickly… despite the wedgie. #DoctorStrange #MultiverseOfMadness #BlackBolt #stunts @Marvel pic.twitter.com/ClShgS7TGO — Anson Mount (@ansonmount) May 18, 2022

Mount’s return to Marvel as Black Bolt was indeed a shocker for fans . Mount was the star of the show Inhumans, which ABC canceled after one season due to negative reception from both critics and fans. However, his reappearance has fans hoping that the Inhumans will finally be introduced in mainstream MCU.

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Anson Mount Breaks Silence About His Return To MCU As Black Bolt In 'Doctor Strange 2': I Can Finally Talk