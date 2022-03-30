Another Video Of Will Smith Mocking A Bald Man Resurfaces Post Oscar 2022 Viral Slapgate Incident – Watch

The altercation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards continues to trend on Twitter as fans take sides. And amidst all the chaos, a 1991 video of the ‘King Richard’ actor mocking a bald man on National television has resurfaced and gone viral on the internet.

While Smith slapped Chris Rock for joking about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head by making a G.I. Jane comment while presenting an award at the 94th Academy Award, the former shouted ‘Keep my wife’s name out your f**king mouth’ after returning to his seat. With Smith’s actions leaving everyone stunned, the resurfaced video of him mocking a bald man has grabbed netizens’ attention. Check out what the internet is saying about the resurfaced viral video here:

“He gotta wax his head every morning.” Now this is a video of Will Smith saying a joke about someone with Alopecia. One reason I love the internet, it never forgets. pic.twitter.com/4OGlgSrcjA — Three Crosses (@Peter_OKH) March 28, 2022

Like 30 years ago 🙄, people grow up, learn, and act better, come on now. — #Mvuleni (@peacewifself2) March 28, 2022

He was fine joking about someone else.. but could not handle it when the joke came about his family…. That too the joke was not bad….. — sunita sethi (@sunitahousewife) March 28, 2022

So Chris rock all of a sudden the only person that been making fun of ppl that are bald, after all these years and jokes you seen ppl make about bald ppl including will smith himself 😂😂? — BoofPaxkNuNu (@AyeDsolo) March 29, 2022

Well, this ain’t the only Will Smith video that has resurfaced on the internet, but a clip of the actor slapping a Ukrainian man at the premiere of his movie ‘Men In Black 3’ in Moscow has also been floating on various social platforms. Watch the video here:

After celebrating his Oscar win with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, and others at the Oscars afterparty, the 53-year-old actor took to Instagram and penned an apology note. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be,” Smith wrote.

Furthermore, he even apologised to the Academy for his ‘unacceptable’ behaviour. “I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.,” Smith added.

