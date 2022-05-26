Conservative MP John Baron has become the latest Tory to withdraw his support from Boris Johnson, saying his claim not to have misled parliament over No 10 parties was “simply not credible”.

The Basildon and Billericay MP is the second to call publicly for Mr Johnson to go following the publication of Sue Gray’s report into Partygate, bringing the total demanding his removal to 19.

The veteran backbencher said that the Gray report and the Metropolitan Police inquiry into lockdown-busting gatherings in Downing Street “paint a shameful pattern of misbehaviour during the pandemic as the rest of us kept to the Covid regulations”.

Mr Baron said that the most serious charge against the PM was that he knowingly misled parliament when he insisted in December that no parties took place and social distancing rules were kept at all times.

Mr Johnson yesterday told the House of Commons that he briefly attended a number of events to give farewell speeches to thank departing staff , but did not know that they later developed into drunken parties.

But Mr Baron said: “Given the scale of rule-breaking in No 10, I can not accept that the Prime Minister was unaware. Therefore, his repeated assurances in Parliament that there was no rule-breaking is simply not credible.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Another Tory MP withdraws support from Boris Johnson over ‘shameful’ No 10 parties