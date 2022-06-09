Another Depp Vs Heard Case? Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie For Selling Her Stake In Their Co-owned Vineyard

Following Johnny Depp and Amber Heard high profile libel case, Twitter is abuzz about another high profile case that has been brewing. Brad Pitt has now sued ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stakes of the French vineyard they bought together in 2008. The once power couple of Hollywood purchased a controlling stake in the French vineyard and home Château Miraval, where they later tied the knot. Jolie reportedly sold her share in the winery to the company Tenute del Mondo in October 2021.

As per BBC, Pitt filed a lawsuit at the Los Angeles County Superior Court and has claimed that Jolie intentionally “sought to inflict harm on” him by selling off her interests. Pitt has alleged that he and Jolie had agreed not to sell their interests in the company without seeking the consent of the other.

According to the documents, which were filed last week, Pitt’s lawyers said that the actor had grown the vineyard business into a “multimillion-dollar international success story” and through the purported sale, Jolie “sought to inflict harm on Pitt.” The court filing further read, “Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

It further read that Shefler “has gained notoriety through cut-throat business tactics and dubious professional associations” and the association with him “jeopardises the reputation of the brand Pitt so carefully built”.

As the news of Pitt suing Jolie was made public, fans started comparing it to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case. Take a look at the reactions below.

so the narrative is: johnny depp, marilyn manson and brad pitt are the victims here, it doesn’t matter their problematic past, their addictions, or bad behavior to everyone, just bc this ladies decided to speak against them, we believe them. amber, evan and angelina are the worst — sersi (@missvxolence) June 1, 2022

I hope Brad Pitt is seeing all the negative repercussions that this lawsuit against the mother of his children is having on his reputation, so he doesn’t try to take inspiration from the Johnny Depp case, because Angelina Jolie is not Amber Heard. — Fãsde Angelina Jolie (@Fas_de_Angie) June 7, 2022

so this whole johnny depp bullshit basically got all the abusers in hollywood to crawl out of the shadows like cockroaches first marilyn manson trying to sue his victim evan rachel wood, and now brad pitt with angelina jolie — ❀ kt ❀ (@soundfanatic_) June 8, 2022

sorry but you’re watching disgusting men (kyle rittenhouse) abusive men (brad pitt, marilyn manson) be further emboldened by depp’s bullshit legal moves and you still are so empty headed that you think his win was a good thing??? — sk (@kirkxxs) June 6, 2022

Firdt Johnny depp, then marilyn manson and now brad Pitt are suing the women they abused. Abusers stick together lol, and I know you goofy btches are gonna be on their side just like how y’all were with Johnny. pic.twitter.com/ybFgRkAHBv — Næya (Anti juneteenth)🍬🍭 (@nayalations) June 6, 2022

the idea that men suing their ex-spouse is automatically seen as abuse is absurd. brad pitt suing angelina over breaking a contract is not abuse. he didn’t pull this “move” from johnny depp. every person has a “right to sue”.#DeppvHeard #JohnnyDeppGotJustice #BradPitt — mj (@irlbabyfish) June 7, 2022

Both Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp are victims. Just because I supported Johnny Depp does not mean I will support Brad Pitt? This isn’t about gender, misogyny or feminism. This is about real victims suffering at hands of their abusers and helping those victims. — Free Palestine (@sera45331008) June 8, 2022

So Brad Pitt is clearly taking a page out of Johnny Depp’s playbook and is using the courts to continue to harass his ex-wife. And stans will make excuses for him and dismiss his behavior. — Lisa Bee (@leebee4life) June 6, 2022

Brad Pitt fans want him to pursue legal action against his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie. Precedent has been set. pic.twitter.com/ZiiRggzaQ0 — ella dawson (@brosandprose) June 2, 2022

As someone who wanted Johnny Depp to win against Amber heard, I feel like the whole #JUSTICEFORBRADPITT is a step too far. Brad Pitt’s case is more to do with a “business” dispute over a wine vineyard than an abuse or defamation case. #IStandWithJohnyDepp #istandwithAmberTurd — Иick Λndrino (@NickAndrino) June 7, 2022

