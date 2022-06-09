Another Depp Vs Heard Case? Brad Pitt Sues Angelina Jolie For Selling Her Stake In Their Co-owned Vineyard

Following Johnny Depp and Amber Heard high profile libel case, Twitter is abuzz about another high profile case that has been brewing. Brad Pitt has now sued ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her stakes of the French vineyard they bought together in 2008. The once power couple of Hollywood purchased a controlling stake in the French vineyard and home Château Miraval, where they later tied the knot. Jolie reportedly sold her share in the winery to the company Tenute del Mondo in October 2021.

As per BBC, Pitt filed a lawsuit at the Los Angeles County Superior Court and has claimed that Jolie intentionally “sought to inflict harm on” him by selling off her interests. Pitt has alleged that he and Jolie had agreed not to sell their interests in the company without seeking the consent of the other.

According to the documents, which were filed last week, Pitt’s lawyers said that the actor had grown the vineyard business into a “multimillion-dollar international success story” and through the purported sale, Jolie “sought to inflict harm on Pitt.” The court filing further read, “Jolie knew and intended that Shefler and his affiliates would try to control the business Pitt had built and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval.”

It further read that Shefler “has gained notoriety through cut-throat business tactics and dubious professional associations” and the association with him “jeopardises the reputation of the brand Pitt so carefully built”.

As the news of Pitt suing Jolie was made public, fans started comparing it to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s case. Take a look at the reactions below.

