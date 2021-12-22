Scores more people have been intercepted attempting to cross the English Channel.

More than 27,000 people have so far reached the UK after navigating busy shipping lanes from France in small boats, according to data compiled by the PA news agency.

The Home Office confirmed that, on Monday, the UK authorities rescued or intercepted 82 people on three boats while the French stopped 86 people on four boats.

This followed more than 1,000 people attempting to cross from France over four days including last weekend.

A total of 27 people are thought to have died, including seven women, a teenager and a seven-year-old girl, when their boat sank while trying to cross the Channel last month.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dungeness, Kent, by the RNLI following a small boat incident in the Channel in November (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Tom Pursglove, minister for justice and tackling illegal migration, said: “For nearly two decades the public have been crying out for the broken asylum system to be reformed and that’s what this Government is delivering.

“The Nationality and Borders Bill, which was backed by a majority of 67 MPs this month, will make it a criminal offence to knowingly arrive in the UK illegally, and introduce life sentences for those who facilitate illegal entry into the country.

“The sooner the House of Lords passes the Bill in the new year, the sooner we can break the business model of the people smugglers, protect those in genuine need of asylum, and ensure the swift removal of those with no right to be here.”

Source Link Another 160 people intercepted while trying to cross the Channel