Anne Hathaway stuns in white Armani Privé at Cannes Film Festival: ‘She looks so angelic’

The spotlight was on Anne Hathaway as she attended the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of her new 1980s period drama, Armageddon Time.

On Thursday, the 39-year-old actress made her red carpet debut at the iconic film fest in Cannes, France. The Devil Wears Prada star turned heads in a two-piece sequin Armani Privé gown. The strapless dress was embellished with an off-the-shoulder shawl and flowing train.

Hathaway, who was announced during Cannes as Bulgari’s newest global ambassador, accessorised the angelic look with a jaw-dropping 107.15 royal blue sapphire necklace from the luxury jewelry brand. For her Cannes debut, Hathaway teamed up with stylist Erin Walsh to create the memorable look.

“You know, I’ve never been to Cannes, and I’ve been watching the fashion of the film festival unfold for a couple decades now. And I’ve noticed certain things you can never go wrong with,” Hathaway said in an interview with People.

“You never go wrong with a little sparkle. You never go wrong with something that looks chic and glamorous, but feels very, very comfortable. And I noticed that a lot of my favorite actresses had their first experience wearing all white,” the Academy Award winner said. “So that was what I did.”

Fans were in awe of the Princess Diaries actress, and even compared Hathaway to a grown-up version of her Princess of Genovia character.

“Anne Hathaway at the Cannes Film Festival. She looks so angelic,” tweeted one fan.

“The way Anne Hathaway could star in a Princess Diaries reboot and it’d still work cause she looks exactly the same,” praised another fan.

“The category is angelic and Anne Hathaway won,” wrote one user.

One fan said, “It’s unreal how gorgeous Anne is,” while another person tweeted: “literally every photo of anne hathaway is just more beautiful than the previous ones”.

Hathaway stars as Esther Graff in the upcoming period drama, Armageddon Time. Directed by James Gray, the semi-autobiographical film focuses on the filmmaker’s experience growing up in Queens during the 1980s. Hathaway was joined by her husband, Adam Shulman, and co-star Jeremy Strong on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Anne Hathaway stuns in white Armani Privé at Cannes Film Festival: ‘She looks so angelic’