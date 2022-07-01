Anne Hathaway shares Roe v Wade message as she marks The Devil Wears Prada’s 16th anniversary

Anne Hathaway has used the 16th anniversary of her film The Devil Wears Prada as an opportunity to comment on the overturning of Roe v Wade.

Last Friday (24 June), the US Supreme Court ruled in favour of a Mississippi law that criminalises abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy while also overturning key precedents established by the 1973 decision in Roe v Wade.

On Thursday 30 June, which was the 16th anniversary of the movie, the actor shared stills on Instagram.

Hathaway captioned the post: “Looking back on photos of this beloved film that shaped the lives and careers of so many – mine included – I am struck by the fact that the young female characters in this movie built their lives and careers in a country that honoured their right to have choice over their own reproductive health.”

She added: “See you in the fight.”

Her post follows another from 24 June, in which she had shared a New Yorker article titled “We’re Not Going Back to the Time Before Roe. We’re Going Somewhere Worse”.

The actor had written: “So much to say, but let’s start here.”

Many celebrities have spoken out against the overturning of Roe v Wade, including Jane Fonda and Selena Gomez.

A number of musicians at Glastonbury also used their platform to speak out against the decision: Kendrick Lamar said “Godspeed for women’s rights” and Phoebe Bridgers led chants of “f*** the Supreme Court”.

