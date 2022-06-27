Anne Hathaway reveals her favourite outfit from The Devil Wears Prada

Anne Hathaway has revealed her favourite outfit from her role as Andy Sachs inThe Devil Wears Prada.

The 39-year-old actor answered questions from famous friends and fans in a new interview, including one from fashion designer Michael Kors.

Via Interview Magazine, the American designer asked Hathaway which costume from the iconic 2006 romantic comedy represented her own style the most.

The WeCrashed star said her personal style is heavily influenced by costume designer Patricia Field, who also worked on Sex and The City and Ugly Betty.

Hathaway added: “But I love what I wore to the James Hoult party, that velvet Chanel coat that went to the knees, and then the mini skirt and the stockings and the slouched boots. I think it was a sample because I kept finding straight pins in it.”

(20th Century Fox/Alamy)

She also answered a question from Marc Jacobs about what outfit she has regrets about wearing in the past.

“There was this one time where I was very young and dressed myself for an event, and I stepped onto a red carpet and did not know my dress was see-through, and I wasn’t wearing a bra,” she revealed.

“It was a very long carpet and at no point did any of the people in that wall of photographers stop to give me a heads-up or offer me a jacket. I’m not naïve. I don’t expect that, but it’s something I would do for another person if I saw it. And so I would erase that, just because it sucked.”

In a 2016 interview, Field spoke about Hathaway’s character’s style journey throughout the movie, starting with Andy being “a bit grungy, non-fashion conscious” before becoming “a little fashionista”.

“After my meeting with her and understanding her personality, I got the idea that she’s a Chanel girl,” Field told Harper’s Bazaar.

“When I spoke to Chanel, they were very happy. They were very happy to work with me, which was great because there’s nothing like cooperation when you’re trying to paint a picture and you have all your paints there, and in this case the paint was Chanel.

“So [Andy’s] transition from the beginning to the end fit her persona. So there’s that parallel line that I was talking about—it’s believable about her, her whole persona. She’s not Versace, for example. The expression comes in the styling and how you handle it.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Anne Hathaway reveals her favourite outfit from The Devil Wears Prada