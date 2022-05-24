Anne Hathaway and Zendaya praised as ‘iconic’ after starring in Bulgari short film together

Anne Hathaway and Zendaya have teamed up to star in a new short film for Bulgari, in which the duo model a number of luxury jewels.

On Tuesday, the Italian jewellery maker released its latest campaign, titled: “Unexpected Wonders”.

In the clip, which was shot in Rome and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, Zendaya and Hathaway, who are both Bulgari global ambassadors, narrate as they pose in a number of jewels from the brand.

In the first shot, the actors make their way up a long driveway and a set of steps, with Hathaway wearing a strapless purple jumpsuit and a diamond and emerald necklace, while Zendaya wears a black long-sleeved gown, paired with a diamond necklace and a large blue jewel.

The short film then sees the pair wandering around a palazzo, with each shot showing the stars modelling a different piece of jewellery.

In addition to Zendaya and Hathaway, the new campaign, which marks Hathaway’s first for Bulgari, also includes Blackpink’s Lisa Manoban, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and actress Shu Qi.

In one photo from the campaign shared by WWD, Zendaya, who has been an ambassador for Bulgari since 2020, wears pieces from the brand’s B.Zero1 and BB collection, including a statement diamond necklace and oversized green ring, while Chopra Jonas, who was named an ambassador in 2021, wears pieces from the Serpenti collection.

In the campaign, Hathway is modelled in the Serpenti collection and pieces from Bulgari’s Divas’ Dream collection. The actor, who was announced during Cannes as Bulgari’s newest global ambassador, has also modelled a number of Bulgari pieces on the red carpet at the film festival. On Thursday, the actor wore a two-piece sequin Armani Privé gown, which she paired with a 107.15 royal blue sapphire necklace from the luxury jewellery brand.

On social media, the new campaign has proven to be a hit with fans, with many praising the “iconic” duo.

“Zendaya and Anne Hathaway?! ICONIC,” one person tweeted, while another said: “This Bulgari campaign with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya is one of my fav things rn.”

