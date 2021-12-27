‘Animal hoarder’ drops off hundreds of parakeets packed in small cages at Michigan animal shelter

A Michigan animal shelter received hundreds of parakeets from an animal hoarder over the Christmas weekend.

The Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG) said on Sunday that it has received a total of 837 parakeets and added that two rescue shelters had taken 400 birds.

On 24 December, the group posted on Facebook that a Michigan resident had surrendered more than 400 parakeets.

Kelley LeBonty, the group’s director, said that the son of an animal hoarder had called to inform them that he was coming to surrender 60 to 80 parakeets from his father’s house, reported the Detroit Free Press.

But he showed up on Thursday with 497 parakeets in his truck. Days later, they surrendered 339 more birds.

“We were in shock also but could not turn them away as they were all crammed in 7 cages and smothering each other and needed immediate help,” the DAWG said in a post on Facebook.

“These birds came from a very unhealthy situation and the irresponsibility of the owner is infuriating. However it truly takes a village to help these animals and we are so thankful for everyone that works together to get them the care and proper homes they deserve,” the group added.

Temporary homes have been set up for the birds and the DAWG has invited requests for adoption. Bird rescue teams have also been contacted for help.

The hoarder’s son told the animal welfare group that his father only wanted to breed a few birds but it “got out of control”, Ms LeBonty said, according to the Associated Press.

“The problem is birds breed easily. And then you just have more babies and more babies and more babies if you don’t control the situation,” she added.

The birds have to undergo 3 days in quarantine. Adoptions are expected to start on 23 January, reported Detroit News.

