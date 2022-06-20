Animal cruelty activists stage protest at Cambridgeshire research facility

A group of animal cruelty activists broke into an animal research facility near Huntington, Cambridgeshire, on Sunday (19 June).

Police said that eleven people were arrested on suspicion of criminal damage.

Officers confirmed a second break-in occurred in the early hours of Monday morning and a further 12 people were arrested.

Three dogs were thought to have been stolen.

The research facility is the same location where singer Will Young staged a protest in 2021.

