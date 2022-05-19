Anil Kapoor Joins Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner In Rajasthan As They Begin Shooting For A Show; Here's What We Know

Looks like Anil Kapoor and Jeremy Renner will be sharing the screen yet again in Disney+ upcoming series Rennervations. The two have previously worked together in the movie Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol back in 2011. The Hawkeye actor is currently in India to shoot for the upcoming series and has constantly been updating fans about his trip to India and was even spotted clicking photos with fans and eating Indian food. Renner is now joined by Anil Kapoor in Rajasthan’s Alwar and several fans pages have shared their pictures from the sets.

Jeremy Renner has previously taken to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself playing gully cricket in Rajasthan while local kids watched the match from the roofs. Sharing the picture he wrote, “What a blessing of life to discover, learn and be inspired by people and places across this planet.” He also took to his Instagram story and shared that he was enjoying Indian food.

Now fans are elated as Anil Kapoor has also joined the Marvel star. In the pictures shared by fans, Kapoor and Renner can be seen standing together surrounded by people. Take a look.

