Angry Secret Service agents criticised Bidens for dog Major’s biting and asked for payment for damaged coat

Major, the Biden family dog, was allegedly responsible for a number of unreported incidents involving Secret Service agents before his temporary removal from the White House last year, according to a report.

The German Shepard, who was removed from the White House in March 2021, returned about four weeks later following two biting incidents, the Biden administration said last year.

However a lawsuit filed under the Freedom of Information Act by Judicial Watch, a right-leaning activist organisation, has revealed a number of allegedly unknown incidents involving the dog.

That allegedly included one in which Major tore an agent’s overcoat, with the individual asking their employer, the Secret Service, for it to be reimbursed.

They later wrote, “The responsibility should lie with the party responsible for the wrong doing (i.e. tort), and that of course would be the dog owner/s.”, after removing the remibusrement claim because it would ultimately come from “taxpayer money”.

Other agents were “nipped” or had their skin “bruised” or “pierced” by the young German Shepard, the lawsuit revealed, with emails and correspondence between Secret Service members describing moments when the young dog would “run after” personnel.

The documents also pointed to an incident involving the dog “every day this week”, as an agent wrote on 8 March 2020 in documents seen by The Independent.

The following day, White House press secretary Jen Psaki acknowledged a CNN report about a biting incident, which was thought to have followed the previously unknown encounters involving Major and Secret Service agents. She described the injury as “minor” but did not mention further encounters.

A staff member walks Major on the White House’s South Lawn

“Attached are a couple of photos from the dog bites SA (a Secret Service agent) has received the in the last week from the First Family’s pet (Major),” an agent’s email read. “On 3.1.21, SA was bit by Major on bruising….On 3.8.21, SA was bit by Major on skin”.

It continued by saying a “bite caused bruising and puncture to the” agent, and that “At the current rate an Agent or Officer has been bitten every day this week (3/1-3/8) causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin.”

The Biden White House also appeared to come in for criticism when agents were informed that “CNN will be running a story on how a family pet bit two agents, and have now been sent to Delaware.” That email added: “Of course the situation is sensitive, and unsure how the information originated. Just wanted to send to you for awareness.”

Kimberly Cheatle, the assistant director of Protective Operations, responded, “this is ridiculous.”

Major was eventually removed from the White House and allegedly retrained in Delaware, the Biden’s home. A second German Shepard, Champ, died in June 2021 and was replaced by a new dog.

The independent has approached the White House for comment.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Angry Secret Service agents criticised Bidens for dog Major’s biting and asked for payment for damaged coat