Angelina Jolie spotted getting coffee in Ukrainian city of Lviv

Angelina Jolie has been spotted during a visit to Lviv, Ukraine.

The actor, who is a special envoy for the UN and has been doing humanitarian work for years, was seen in the city getting coffee this week.

Lviv has been under attack from Vladimir Putin’s army in recent weeks. Earlier this month, a Russian missile attack on the western city left at least seven people dead.

Jolie smiled and waved at fans in the coffee shop, who filmed her on their phones. She also reportedly signed an autograph while waiting for her order. She appeared to be with one male friend.

In the caption of a video shared on Facebook, local Maya Pidhorodetska wrote: “Nothing special. Just Lviv. I just went to have coffee. Just Angelina Jolie.

She added: “Ukraine is simply supported by the whole world.”

The specifics of Jolie’s visit to Ukraine are not known, but in February, she posted on social media: “Like many of you, I’m praying for the people in Ukraine. My focus along with my @refugees colleagues is that everything possible is done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region.

“We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety.

“It is too soon to know what will happen, but the significance of this moment – for the people of Ukraine, and for the international rule of law – cannot be overstated.”

Jolie has visited other war zones while doing humanitarian work. Last month, she visited Yemen in an effort to aid refugees from the country’s ongoing civil war. She visited Yemeni families, including displaced families and refugees, to hear directly from them about how the conflict has impacted their lives.

In 2011, Jolie visited west Mosul less than a year after the city was liberated Isis forces.

