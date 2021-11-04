Angelina Jolie says you have to be ‘very careful’ when using guns on set

Angelina Jolie has said she is always “very careful” when working with guns on the sets of her movies.

Jolie’s comments came just weeks after a deadly incident involving a gun on the set of Rust that saw Alec Baldwin fire a live round that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead.

In an interview with The Times, Jolie addressed the incident on the set of Rust: “I can’t imagine what these families are going through. At this moment, the grief and the tragedy of that accident is quite overwhelming.”

She also addressed her experience using guns on set, given she has starred in many action movies: “I’ve always been very careful because I’ve had to work with guns a lot.”

Jolie added: “The way I’ve worked or checked when I’m directing, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously.”

Baldwin recently made his first public comments regarding the incident, saying of Hutchins: “She was my friend.”

He also discussed the incident itself: “There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode, a one in a trillion event.”

Baldwin, who was also a producer on Rust, concluded by saying: “I’m not allowed to make any comments because it’s an active investigation. A woman died. She was my friend, she was my friend.”

No criminal charges have yet been filed over the incident however the Santa Fe district attorney said charges are a possibility.

