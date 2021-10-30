Angelina Jolie Braves Hair Extension Disaster At The Eternals Premiere In Rome; Fans Say 'Somebody Getting Fired'

One of the most loved and talented actresses in Hollywood, Angelina Jolie, is all set to make her Marvel debut with Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao’s upcoming movie, Eternals. But it looks like the diva recently ran into some unwanted trouble when she walked down the red carpet of her upcoming Marvel movie at the Rome Film Festival. While the 46-year-old actress turned many heads by turning up in a stunning silver metal mesh Versace gown, it was her irregular hair extension that grabbed everyone’s attention.

While Jolie’s enigmatic aura and stylish outfit left onlookers fascinated, the uneven hair extension turned out to be quite an eyesore for the paparazzi and fans that had turned up to see their favourite stars. Needless to say, Jolie’s red carpet hair malfunction instantly sparked off an exciting conversation on social media. Check out some of the reactions here:

Really! I don’t know who does her hair but she should fire him… #angelinajolie #eternals pic.twitter.com/eATWMpMfWx — Thena’s lovers (@ThenaLover) October 24, 2021

If anyone can pull off shit extensions, it’s Angelina Motherfucking Jolie. Send Tweet. — Lew 🏳️‍🌈 (@B_Lew_C) October 24, 2021

I love Angie but whoever did her hair extensions for tonight’s Rome film festival needs chopping! 🤦🏻‍♂️ #eternals ⁦@TheEternals⁩ #AngelinaJolie pic.twitter.com/qaqAYJPU63 — Dr Dan Dhunna (@DrDanDhunna) October 24, 2021

Whoever did Angelina Jolie’s horrible extensions with that beautiful Versace dress should be fired. How dare you!! That shit should be a crime 😩 — Priscilla (@CiiCii1994) October 25, 2021

In a recent interview, Jolie, who had visited India in 2006 to shoot for A Mighty Heart, expressed her wish to revisit the country. “I felt a part of the country. I felt the energy, the intensity and the humanity. I would like to come back again soon. You learn from so many different places. I feel that I certainly made many great friends when I was in India,” she said.

Meanwhile, the early reviews of Eternals has placed the film in the bottom three Marvel movies on rotten tomatoes with a score of 69%. While its position is expected to improve in the coming days (post its release), Marvel is all geared up to release its most ambitious project in cinema halls on November 5. Apart from Jolie, Zhao’s directorial Eternals will also feature Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Kit Harrington, Richard Madden, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Brian Tyree Henry and Barry Keoghan in pivotal roles.

SEE ALSO: Kristen Stewart As The Joker In A Batman Movie? Here’s What The Actress Thinks

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Angelina Jolie Braves Hair Extension Disaster At The Eternals Premiere In Rome; Fans Say 'Somebody Getting Fired'