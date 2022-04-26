Angela Rayner says ‘sexist’ and ‘classist’ Mail on Sunday article implied she was ‘thick’

Angela Rayner has said the Mail on Sunday article that claimed Tory MPs had accused her of a ploy to distract Boris Johnson is “steeped in classism”.

The story, which reported that rival MPs had accused Labour‘s deputy leader of deliberately distracting Mr Johnson by crossing and uncrossing her legs, received a huge backlash after publication.

“It wasn’t just about me as a woman,” Ms Rayner said.

“It was steeped in classism, about where I come from and how I grew up, the fact I must be thick and stupid because I went to a comprehensive school.”

Sign up for our newsletters.