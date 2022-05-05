'Anek' Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Hops In On Hindi Language Debate But Can He Pull It Off Like 'Article 51'?

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer political action-thriller Anek has unveiled its first trailer and the movie is already hitting some touchy subjects. Anek sheds light on the plight and conflicts of the people in the North East and how are Northeastern people treated like ‘Chinkis’ in their own country. However, the main plot focuses on the rise of insurgency in the region and how Khurrana’s character, who is undercover police tackles the situation. Anek is all set to release in theatres on May 27.

The movie is directed by Anubhav Sinha who has previously worked with Khurrana for the movie Article 15. In the trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana could be seen addressing the Hindi language debate and asking an uncomfortable yet important question that does Hindi identify us as Indians? Khurrana is seen arguing with a Telangana resident about why can’t we be Indians and not North Indian or South Indian for a change. The trailer definitely stirs curiosity and piques the interest of the audience with its gripping and unique plot line. Watch the trailer of Anek here.

As soon as the trailer was unveiled, netizens took to Twitter and left their reactions. On user wrote, “At first, #AyushmannKhurrana take a bow. You have the guts which most of the bollywood actors don’t have. Secondly, kudos to the filmmakers. When everyone is trying to break the unity of India, then making this kind of film is a commendable job.” See more reactions here.

At first, #AyushmannKhurrana take a bow. You have the guts which most of the bollywood actors don’t have. Secondly, kudos to the filmmakers. When everyone is trying to break the unity of India, then making this kind of film is a commendable job.#anektrailer — Suchetan Roy (@suchetanroy1) May 5, 2022

“Sirf INDIAN kaise hota hai aadmi?” What a ZABARDAST trailer of #ANEK! Really really liked it. #AnubhavSinha and #AyushmannKhurrana set to deliver one more QUALITY film after #Article15. Can’t wait to watch this! All the best team Anek @ayushmannk @anubhavsinha #AnekTrailer — AAVISHKAAR (@aavishhkar) May 5, 2022

.@ayushmannk is a very special talent. He chooses to flow against the tide. He values his conscience. He shall be remembered for his brave choices. As an actor, he’s amongst the finest this country has ever seen. He’s BRILLIANT in #anektrailer#Respect — Faridoon Shahryar (@iFaridoon) May 5, 2022

At its peak of relevance.

I still remember the goosebumps I got while watching #Article15 during (bunking) my internship days.

The same combo is back again with a #story that needs to be told.@ayushmannk u mahn 😍 @anubhavsinha Tnx #anektrailer #anek is just 👌 pic.twitter.com/SbOkaKASBm — Naveen babu (@NaveenBabuNBnb) May 5, 2022

The film revolves around the violence and the injustice that the people of North East India have to suffer, which has long received a step-motherly treatment from their fellow countrymen. @ayushmannk @anubhavsinha @TSeries #AnekTrailer https://t.co/VPn7H4CsTJ — Mivaan (@Mivaan_Taken) May 5, 2022

Anek is set in the North East part of India. This time, Anubhav Sinha tackles the issue of racism and how the residents in this crucial part of the country continue to be treated as second class citizens. @ayushmannk @anubhavsinha @TSeries #AnekTrailer https://t.co/xXEcKN7YFj — Moni (@Monixarm_) May 5, 2022

