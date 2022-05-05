'Anek' Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Hops In On Hindi Language Debate But Can He Pull It Off Like 'Article 51'?

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer political action-thriller Anek has unveiled its first trailer and the movie is already hitting some touchy subjects. Anek sheds light on the plight and conflicts of the people in the North East and how are Northeastern people treated like ‘Chinkis’ in their own country. However, the main plot focuses on the rise of insurgency in the region and how Khurrana’s character, who is undercover police tackles the situation. Anek is all set to release in theatres on May 27.

The movie is directed by Anubhav Sinha who has previously worked with Khurrana for the movie Article 15. In the trailer, Ayushmann Khurrana could be seen addressing the Hindi language debate and asking an uncomfortable yet important question that does Hindi identify us as Indians? Khurrana is seen arguing with a Telangana resident about why can’t we be Indians and not North Indian or South Indian for a change. The trailer definitely stirs curiosity and piques the interest of the audience with its gripping and unique plot line. Watch the trailer of Anek here.

As soon as the trailer was unveiled, netizens took to Twitter and left their reactions. On user wrote, “At first, #AyushmannKhurrana take a bow. You have the guts which most of the bollywood actors don’t have. Secondly, kudos to the filmmakers. When everyone is trying to break the unity of India, then making this kind of film is a commendable job.” See more reactions here.

