'Anek' Review: Ayushman Khuranna, Anubhav Sinha Shed Light On Plight Of North-East Indians But Its No 'Article 15'

Ayushmann Khuaranna and Anubhav Sinha have reunited again for the political action thriller film Anek. The duo have tried to create another hard hitting movie with a strong social message like Article 15, but have somewhere missed the mark. Anek sheds light on the North-Eastern part of India, the plight and problems of the people in the region and also the rise of rebel groups. The movie does manage to raise some important yet uncomfortable question with the main focus being that what makes one Indian?The casting of the movie was aptly done with likes of Andrea Kevichüsa, Loitongbam Dorendra being the face of North-Eastern plight and insurgency and it was great that majority of the cast was were actual North-eastern people , instead of just picking up random people and making them like natives of the region. Did Khuranna and Sinha pull of another Article 15? Read on to find out.

Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, J.D. Chakravarthy, Andrea Kevichüsa, Manoj Pahwa and Kumud Mishra

Written and Directed: Anubhav Sinha

Rating: 3/5

The main plot of the story follows Ayushmann Khurrana who plays the undercover officer Joshua. He has been sent to the North East to bring down and give information about the rebel groups in the region that threaten the central government. Amongst them, Tiger Sangha is the leader of one of the biggest rebel groups in the region that control all the illegal trade and business. Tiger Sangha wants the North East to be seperated from India and become an Independent country. However, Sangha gets ready to accept a ‘Peace Alliance’ from the central government but a new rebel group with the slogan ‘I am with Johnson’ suddenly starts intervening. The rebel group is the only one who Tiger Sangha hasn’t been able to control. It is later revealed that Johnson was created by Joshua to trap Tiger Sangha, but someone else has been using that identity now.

The entire movie is then a thrilling cat and mouse chase between Joshua and the real Johnson. Meanwhile, Andrea Kevichüsa plays the role of Aida, a wrestler who wants to play for the Indian team, but is not able to join because of racist coach, who calls her things like ‘chilly chicken’. Andrea’s acting was a breathe of fresh air but again her role could have been even more impactful and this could be her breakthrough. Joshua uses Aida to get close to her father who is one of the prime suspects of being the real Johnson.

Aida’s parallel plot in the movie could have gotten more screen time and been even more relatable but that wasn’t done. The movie does show some harsh realities of how the North-eastern people in India are treated like outsiders and get called out by names like ‘Chinki’ and so one. Also the insurgency in the region has never been shown in the mainstream media before and the audience might have to strain their ears to understand the dialect and accent of the actors.

Ayushmann’s performance was natural and didn’t seemed to be forced and a particular scene with J.D. Chakravarthy was one of the best scenes from the movie. The movie has a quite simple plot but was narrated in a very complicated way and it might the confuse the audience sometimes. The cinematography done by Ewan Mulligan, deserves some praise, as some scenes shot in the movie really give you chills and makes you squirm in the seat. Certain scenes in the movie really show the ugly and real side of what happens in North-East India when the rebel forces and the central forces clash.

Final Verdict

All-in-all, Anek tries very hard to bring forth the problems of North-east people in India but the message doesn’t quite reach properly. Kudos to Anubhav Sinha for making a movie on such a topic and finally giving North-eastern people the recognition they deserve. For someone who is not into political drama, this movie is definitely not for you, but the movie could be an eye-opener for several people. It doesn’t have a mass appeal but has the potential to impress a particular set of audience. Watch the trailer below.

