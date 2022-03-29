Andy Robertson hits out at ‘unacceptable’ Fifa over intense fixture schedule

Andy Robertson has described Fifa’s scheduling as “unacceptable” and urged the governing body to consider player welfare when rearranging summer fixtures.

Scotland could play as many as six games in June, with four Uefa Nations League fixtures already due to be in the diary.

Steve Clarke’s side have also had their World Cup qualifying play-off semi-final against Ukraine postponed to the month, and a win would set up an encounter with Wales to decide the final place at Qatar 2022.

Owing to unique positioning of the global tournament in November and December, the calendar is even further compressed in 2022, with the Premier League commencing earlier than usual.

Robertson is concerned that he and his squad-mates, particularly those plying their trade in Scotland or outside of the English top tier, may not receive sufficient rest.

“I don’t think it’s fair to ask players to play six games in June when our summer break is already being cut short because of the World Cup during the season,” Robertson explained.

“A lot has been said about player welfare over the last couple of years and I hope that’s at the forefront of the decision. To ask players to have only two weeks off in a whole year is unacceptable for me.

“The Nations League is important but four games is a lot after an intense season for everyone. I think four has to be the maximum.

“We are already going to June 14 and all the boys are back at the latest by the start of July. The Scottish-based boys are back well before that, the Championship boys as well.

“You are asking boys to have eight or nine days’ holiday, which I don’t think is fair. That’s why I hope it doesn’t go further than June 14.”

Scotland take on Austria in Vienna in a friendly on Tuesday evening.

The planned encounter with Ukraine was pushed back after the invasion of the country by Russia.

Wales await the winners of the tie having beaten the Austrians in their one-legged semi-final, and Robertson is prepared to wait to conclude the qualification process until Scotland’s opponents are able to play, even if that requires a rejig of other fixtures of less significance.

The 28-year-old said: “Whenever Ukraine can play the game then we have to play it, whether that’s September or October or whenever it has to be.

“But maybe other games could be moved to other international breaks to fit that in. It has to be on their terms and I think other games can make way for the most important ones.”

