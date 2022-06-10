Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas LIVE: Latest score from Stuttgart Open quarter-final match today

Andy Murray saw off Alexander Bublik in the last round

Andy Murray is taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open. Murray beat Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 in the previous round after first knocking out Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell, and has impressed with his serve as he builds towards Wimbledon.

Murray went a break up in the second, Bublik recovered from an erratic start to lead 5-2 and forced Murray to save set points, with two consecutive aces sealing the hold after a lengthy service game. From there, Murray immediately broke Bublik and forced the tiebreak, where he played some of his best tennis of the second set to edge the World No44 7-5 in the decider. “I felt I played well towards the finish,” Murray said afterwards. “I feel good, I moved well on the court and hopefully I can play better tennis towards the weekend.”

But in the Greek 23-year-old Tstitsipas, the current world No4, Murray faces a whole different challenge. Tsitsipas is the top seed in Stuttgart, although he required a third-set tie-break to get past Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker in the previous round. Follow the latest score and all the action below.

