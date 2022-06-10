Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas LIVE: Latest score from Stuttgart Open quarter-final match today

Posted on June 10, 2022 0
<p>Andy Murray saw off Alexander Bublik in the last round </p>

Andy Murray saw off Alexander Bublik in the last round

Andy Murray is taking on Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals of the Stuttgart Open. Murray beat Alexander Bublik 6-3, 7-6 in the previous round after first knocking out Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell, and has impressed with his serve as he builds towards Wimbledon.

Murray went a break up in the second, Bublik recovered from an erratic start to lead 5-2 and forced Murray to save set points, with two consecutive aces sealing the hold after a lengthy service game. From there, Murray immediately broke Bublik and forced the tiebreak, where he played some of his best tennis of the second set to edge the World No44 7-5 in the decider. “I felt I played well towards the finish,” Murray said afterwards. “I feel good, I moved well on the court and hopefully I can play better tennis towards the weekend.”

But in the Greek 23-year-old Tstitsipas, the current world No4, Murray faces a whole different challenge. Tsitsipas is the top seed in Stuttgart, although he required a third-set tie-break to get past Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker in the previous round. Follow the latest score and all the action below.

1654859525

Stefanos Tsitsipas is No1 seed

But in the Greek 23-year-old Tstitsipas, the current world No4, Murray faces a whole different challenge. Tsitsipas is the top seed in Stuttgart, although he required a third-set tie-break to get past Switzerland’s Dominic Stricker in the previous round.

Lawrence Ostlere10 June 2022 12:12
1654859289

Murray beats Bublik in previous round

Murray went a break up in the second, Bublik recovered from an erratic start to lead 5-2 and forced Murray to save set points, with two consecutive aces sealing the hold after a lengthy service game. From there, Murray immediately broke Bublik and forced the tiebreak, where he played some of his best tennis of the second set to edge the World No44 7-5 in the decider. “I felt I played well towards the finish,” Murray said afterwards. “I feel good, I moved well on the court and hopefully I can play better tennis towards the weekend.”

Lawrence Ostlere10 June 2022 12:08
1654858808

Andy Murray

Lawrence Ostlere10 June 2022 12:00

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Andy Murray vs Stefanos Tsitsipas LIVE: Latest score from Stuttgart Open quarter-final match today