Andy Murray voices anger after ‘unbelievably upsetting’ Texas school shooting

Andy Murray has shared his feeling of anger over the “unbelievably upsetting” Texas school shooting.

Last Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 children and two adults after storming an elementary school in the city of Uvalde.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Murray grew up in Dunblane and was a student at the town’s school when a gunman killed 16 pupils and a teacher in 1996.

“It’s unbelievably upsetting, it makes you angry,” the tennis star said.

“You can’t keep approaching the problem by buying more guns and having more guns in the country.”

