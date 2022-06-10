Andy Murray overcomes Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach Boss Open semi-finals

Andy Murray showed impressive resolve and some glimpses of his best tennis as he beat No1 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets at the Stuttgart Open.

Murray had to fight hard during a first set in which the Greek served immaculately and forced a tie-break in which he earned the only mini-break of another impressive serving trade-off. The loss of the first set seemed to knock Tsitsipas off his stride and his first serve percentage fell away in the second, as Murray won the first break of the match with some sublime touch around the net to lead 5-2. Tsitsipas saved two match points on his own serve but couldn’t repeat the trick in the next game as Murray closed out the match with a powerful forehand down the line.

The Scot is enjoying some important preparation ahead of Wimbledon, and here earned his first win over a top-five ranked player since 2016. His plan to skip the French Open seems to have been rewarded with a positive start to the grass court season, continuing his form on clay with semi-final appearances in Surbiton and now Stuttgart. He faces either Marton Fucsovics or Nick Kyrgios in the final four.

This was one of the best performances of the modern Murray, who may lack the manouvrability that made him the best returner in the world at his peak but retains a relentless fighting spirit combined with some moments of brilliance.

His range of subtle drop shots, accurate passes and deft volleys proved too much for Tsitsipas, who had looked much the better player for the first set but never found the crucial breakthrough. Murray’s serve has been reliable over the past two weeks, a promising sign ahead of Wimbledon where it is more vital tool than at any other major, and it was key to keeping his opponent at bay.

more to follow…

