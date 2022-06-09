Andy Murray LIVE: Stuttgart Open scores and latest updates from Alexander Bublik match today

(Getty Images)

Follow live updates as Andy Murray continues his grass-court campaign against Alexander Bublik at the Stuttgart Open this afternoon. After skipping the French Open to concentrate on his Wimbledon preparations, Murray returned to action in reaching the Surbiton Trophy semi-finals last week but will be looking to step it up against the World No 44 Bublik in this second round match.

Murray dismissed the Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 6-4 6-3 in the first round to get off to a winning start in Stuttgart but is set to face more of a challenge against Bublik, who defeated Denis Kudla 7-6 7-5 in his first round match, the player who Murray lost to in the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy.

Murray and Bublik have already met twice this season, with both matches taking place on hard courts. Murray took the first meeting at the Rotterdam Open in February but the player from Kazakhstan got his revenge with a 7-6 6-3 win over the 35-year-old at Indian Wells in March.

“I thought I played some good tennis at times,” Murray said after his opening victory over O’Connell. “I didn’t serve my best today and obviously got off to a slow start, but once I got the break back in the first set I played some pretty good points. It was quite solid from there but yes, I would like to serve a bit better.” Follow live scores and updates fas Murray faces Bublik, below:

Show latest update 1654772591 Stuttgart Open: Murray vs Bublik The only other match currently taking place in Stuttgart, between Lorenzo Sonego and Jan-Lennard Struff, has been suspended – perhaps due to weather. That is likely to push Murray’s match back a little further. Jamie Braidwood 9 June 2022 12:03 1654772322 Stuttgart Open: Murray vs Bublik Murray comes into today’s match with a 12-8 record for the year, with last week’s Surbiton Trophy helping to pad that statistic. Murray is up to 68th in the world and although it is his highest ranking since 2018, the 35-year-old will obviously be setting his sights much higher. Jamie Braidwood 9 June 2022 11:58 1654772055 Stuttgart Open Murray’s match will get underway very shortly on centre court in Stuttgart, after the No 4 seed Denis Shapovalov was shocked by the German player Oscar Otte 7-6 7-6 in his opening match. That’s not a great result for Shapovalov and comes after he was knocked out of the French Open in the opening round. It means Murray’s second-round tie against Bublik will get underway shortly. Jamie Braidwood 9 June 2022 11:54 1654771532 Good afternoon Hello and welcome to live updates of Andy Murray’s match against Alexander Bublik at the Stuttgart Open. After skipping the French Open to concentrate on his Wimbledon preparations, Murray returned to action in reaching the Surbiton Trophy semi-finals last week but will be looking to step it up against the World No 44 Bublik in this second round match. Murray dismissed the Australian qualifier Christopher O’Connell 6-4 6-3 in the first round to get off to a winning start in Stuttgart but is set to face more of a challenge against Bublik, who defeated Denis Kudla 7-6 7-5 in his first round match, the player who Murray lost to in the semi-finals of the Surbiton Trophy. Jamie Braidwood 9 June 2022 11:45

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Andy Murray LIVE: Stuttgart Open scores and latest updates from Alexander Bublik match today