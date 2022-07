Andy Goram: Rangers legend dies after battle with cancer

Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram has died at age 58 after a battle with cancer, the Ibrox club have announced.

Born in Bury, Goram made his professional breakthrough with Oldham in England but it was north of the border where his reputation was really made, joining Rangers after four years with Hibs.

There he spent seven years, becoming a regular on the international scene during that spell and becoming a massive crowd favourite, winning five league titles across 260 appearances for the Gers.

He was part of the Scotland squad for the World Cups in 1986 and 1990, as well as at Euro ‘92 and ‘96, where he was the first-choice stopper.

A statement from the club confirmed his passing, saying:

“Rangers FC are deeply saddened to announce the death of our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, following a short battle with cancer.

“The thoughts of the directors, management, players and staff are today with Andy’s family, and would ask that their privacy is respected at this sad time. Funeral details will be communicated in due course.”

More to follow…

