Andy Dick arrested over livestream on suspicion of felony sexual battery

The comedian and actor Andy Dick has been arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery.

The arrest comes after an incident at a campground in Orange County, California in which a man alleged he was sexually assaulted.

The Orange County Sheriff department confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that authorities had been called to a campground in O’Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon at around 9am today (11 May). The suspect, Dick, 56, was then arrested on suspicion of felony sexual battery and booked into Orange County Jail.

The complainant was taken to a local hospital for examination. The arrest was livestreamed on Captain Content’s RV YouTube channel. TMZ reports that Dick and a group of livestreamers have been living in the RV park in Trabuco Canyon for some time.

In 2018 Dick was charged with one count of sexual battery and one count of simple battery after a woman filed a report claiming Dick squeezed her bottom. Dick was also dropped from the film Raising Buchanan after further claims of sexual harassment.

