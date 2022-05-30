Emmerdale star Andy Devine has died aged 79.

The actor was best known for his role as Shadrach Dingle on the long running ITV soap.

Public records confirm that Devine died earlier this year on 27 January.

A cause of death is yet to be confirmed.

The actor – born Peter Devine – portrayed Shadrach for 10 years, between 2000 and 2010.

He made his final appearance on Emmerdale in July 2010. The character of Shadrach was killed off in an emotional storyline related to alcohol abuse.

Devine’s other credits include the Doctor Who story Frontier in Space, in which he played an uncredited Draconian Guard.

He also starred in Channel 4’s Queer as Folk. Devine played Bernard Thomas in Russell T Davies’s seminal drama.

Prior to his acting career, Devine served in the Royal Navy in the Sixties.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Andy Devine death: Emmerdale star who played Shadrach Dingle dies aged 79