Andy Cohen says criticism of Sarah Jessica Parker’s greying hair ‘was misogynistic’

US talk show host Andy Cohen has spoken out in support of his close friend, Sarah Jessica Parker, following her comments that criticisms of her greying hair were “misogynistic”.

In an interview with Vogue to promote HBO Max’s upcoming SATC reboot, And Just Like That, which comes out next month, Parker spoke about her disappointment about how some social media users had reacted to the revival.

“There’s so much misogynist chatter in response to us that would never. Happen. About. A. Man,” she said.

“‘Grey hair, grey hair, grey hair. Does she have grey hair?’ I’m sitting with Cohen, and he has a full head of grey hair, and he’s exquisite. Why is it OK for him? I don’t know what to tell you people!”

The 56-year-old actor added: “Everyone has something to say: ‘She has too many wrinkles, she doesn’t have enough wrinkles.’

“It almost feels as if people don’t want us to be perfectly OK with where we are, as if they almost enjoy us being pained by who we are today, whether we choose to age naturally and not look perfect, or whether you do something if that makes you feel better.

“I know what I look like,” she continued. “I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop ageing? Disappear?”

Now, Cohen, 53, has responded to the comments on The Drew Barrymore Show.

Speaking to Barrymore, he noted his own “white hair”, adding: “[Parker’s] sitting next to me… and all the articles [are] ‘Sarah Jessica Parker, she’s going gray, she looks old.’ It was insanity. People just missed the mark totally.”

Cohen continued: “It was misogynistic, and she was so right.”

And Just Like That follows Carrie (Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship in their fifties.

Kim Cattrall, one of their co-stars in the original series who has publicly fallen out with Parker, is not returning for the series.

The new show is due to air in the UK on Sky in December.

