Andy Cohen blasts Bill de Blasio on CNN as he hands over to new NYC mayor Eric Adams: ‘Sayonara, s***er!’

US talk show host Andy Cohen did not hold back his criticism of former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio in his now-traditional New Year’s Eve joint broadcast on CNN with Anderson Cooper.

On 31 December, Mr de Blasio initiated the New Year’s Eve ball drop in Times Square for the last time as mayor. Eric Adams was sworn in as his successor shortly afterwards.

During the broadcast, Mr Cohen said: “Just watching Mayor de Blasio doing his victory lap dance after four years of the crappiest job as the mayor of New York.”

He continued: “The only thing that the Democrats and the Republicans can agree on is what a horrible mayor he has been, so sayonara s***er!”

“It’s a new year, and guess what? I have a feeling that I am going to be standing right here next year, and you know what I’m not going to be looking at? Dancing as the city comes apart,” Mr Cohen added.

Mr de Blasio, a Democrat, became New York’s mayor eight years ago. His legacy includes strained relationships with the police and police-reform activists who propelled him to office, besides public discord with former governor Andrew Cuomo.

However, he is also remembered for steering the city through the pandemic, despite “several tabloid blunders” like when he ate a pizza with a fork and a knife, ignoring the city’s unwritten protocol of always devouring pizzas with hands.

After Mr Cuomo’s resignation in August, Mr de Blasio rolled out aggressive vaccine mandates, more stringent than any other state or big city in the US.

Last year too, Mr Cohen had hit out at the mayor on the CNN New Year’s Eve broadcast over his handling of the pandemic.

“Do something with this city! Honestly, get it together,” he had said after the mayor was seen dancing on a stage in Times Square as part of the festivities.

