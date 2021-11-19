Andrew Marr is leaving the BBC after 21 years

Andrew Marr is set to step down as a presenter on the BBC after 21 years.

In a statement shared to social media, Marr said: “I have decided to move on from the BBC.

“l leave behind many happy memories and wonderful colleagues. But from the New Year I am moving to Global to write and present political and cultural shows, and to write for newspapers.”

For the past 16 years, Marr has hosted The Andrew Marr Show, his own Sunday morning talk show on BBC One.

In a follow-up tweet, he added: “I think British politics and public life are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I’ve said, I am keen to get my own voice back.”

“I have been doing the Andrew Marr show every Sunday morning for 16 years now and that is probably more than enough time for anybody!”

More to follow…

