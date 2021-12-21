Andrew Lloyd Webber ‘devastated’ to cancel Cinderella

Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber has said he is “devastated” after revealing his theatre production of Cinderella will be cancelled until February.

The theatre boss, who has “devoted” his life to musical theatre, was forced to postpone his show until 2022 “to avoid more disruption” as the number of Covid-19 cases rise across the country.

On Twitter he wrote: “Once again, this wretched virus has put paid to the joy of entertaining audiences, something that I hold so dear.

“Sadly this is the right thing to do, not just for the safety of our cast, musicians and backstage crew, but for the quality of the show we give our audiences who travel long distances and make significant investments to come and see us.

“Rest assured, Cinderella will re-open as soon as this wave is licked and we know we can give our audiences the fantastic time they deserve.”

Last week, his production of Cinderella was axed due to “Covid-related absences”, alongside London productions of hit musicals Hamilton and The Lion King.

Writing in the Daily Mail at the time, Lord Lloyd Webber said it is “simply heart-breaking” to see the theatre industry “decimated” by Omicron cancellations​, adding “no-one in the Government listens”.

The theatre impresario said the whole industry is experiencing the “same nightmare” – from big West End shows to local pantomimes, as well as the restaurants, bars and hotels that benefit from theatregoers.

On Twitter, the production of Cinderella said the cancellations have been “incredibly difficult.”

“The spread of the omicron variant is devastating. Like so many theatres up and down the country, day after day we are forced to make decisions (often at short notice) based on the latest round of test results.

“To avoid more disruption, and to protect the quality of the show we give our audiences, we have no option but to suspend all performances of Cinderella until 9th February 2022.

“We are passionately committed to returning sooner if the circumstances improve and we will keep the situation under constant review,” they added.

