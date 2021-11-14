Andrew Garfield says Amazing Spider-Man suffered from ‘people serving different masters’

Andrew Garfield has reflected on his role in the Amazing Spider-Man films, claiming that the projects were compromised by “people serving different masters”.

The actor played Peter Parker in two Amazing Spider-Man films, and is rumoured to make an appearance in the forthcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Speaking to The Times, Garfield recalled his ambitions when making The Amazing Spider-Man, which came out in 2012.

“I thought I could talk on a big screen to millions of young boys. That I could show a kid who is struggling with both extraordinariness and ordinariness where those two things meet,” he said.

“It’s our responsibility to tell stories so that something can happen in young people to wake them up into living in a full way. I’d figured out how to get soul into that film, not in a boring way — in a fun Spider-Man way.”

Asked whether this meant his vision for the film didn’t happen, Garfield responded: ““It never happens to the extent I would like… There were people serving different masters. But I don’t think any artist is ever satisfied.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the actor remained coy on the rumours of his involvement in No Way Home.

“At this point, I’m damned if I do and damned if I don’t,” he said. “People will just find out when they see it.”

