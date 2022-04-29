Andrew Garfield responds to Tom Holland’s claims about wearing a fake butt in Spider-Man

Andrew Garfield has responded to Tom Holland’s claim that one of the Spider-Man actors wore a fake butt underneath their superhero suit.

Garfield addressed the rumours during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Thursday (28 April).

Host Seth Meyers showed the actor a clip of Holland claiming that one of the Spider-Man actors – either himself, Garfield, or Tobey Maguire – was wearing a fake bottom when donning the iconic red suit.

Spoilers for No Way Home below.

The three actors, each of whom have previously played the webslinger, starred opposite one another in last year’s Spider Man: No Way Home, with Garfield and Maguire making surprise cameos in the movie.

The film was the third in MCU’s Homecoming trilogy, which stars Holland as Spider-Man.

“He’s just stirring the pot,” said Garfield of his co-star’s comments. “Old Tom, he can’t help himself.”

The actor continued: “You know, there’s an expression that we have in entertainment, which is, ‘We want to put bums on seats.’ You know, we want to get the audience sat and paying their tickets.”

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire recreate the cartoon Spider-Man meme (Instagram / Marvel / Spiderman)

Garfield added that “Tom is pretty great at creating sub-genres of games for you all”.

Addressing the rumour specifically, he said: “While you’re in the cinema going, ‘Well, that butt doesn’t look real. Tobey’s looks like it might be real. Could Andrew have that much a**? Maybe, potentially.’”

The 38-year-old did clarify that if anyone had been wearing a fake bottom in the movie, it was not him.

“All I know is that I am totally unmodified and that’s all I can share,” he said, adding that Holland is “very good at marketing”.

