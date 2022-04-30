Andrew Garfield Reacts To His Viral Oscar Texting Meme Post Will Smith-Chris Rock Slapgate Controversy

Actor Andrew Garfield, who gained a spot on Oscars Best Actors’ category, thanks to his stellar performance in ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’, in a recent interaction, reacted to the viral meme of him texting during the event. While fans had come up with hilarious explainations and theories seeing the ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ actor’s viral image, Garfield finally cleared the air around the image and revealed details about the photo.

Andrew Garfield texting the other Peter Parkers to see if Will Smith slapped Chris Rock in their universes too pic.twitter.com/HWaUWGMp28 — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) March 28, 2022

Garfield had recently appeared on ABC’s talk show The View where he revealed whom he was texting during the 94th Academy Awards. Revealing the fact that he was flooded with texts from friends post the Will Smith-Chris Rock slapgate incident, he felt that his friends took a priority over the event. “Everyone’s texting me, asking me, like, what the vibe in the room is. At that moment, my friends took priority over Kevin,” Garfield said.

During the conversation, he added, “I feel so bad because, you know, Kevin Costner’s introducing the director nominees in the most beautiful and elegant way, and I’m like ‘There’s no way I’m gonna be on camera during this.”

While reports of Garfield retiring from acting have been making rounds on the internet, the 38-year-old actor squashed all those reports and said “I’m just having a holiday. I think people just make a story out of nothing,” during the same conversation. Furthermore, when he was quizzed about his opinion on the Oscars slapgate episode, he refused to comment and said that ‘everything’s been said’ so there’s no need for him to talk about it.

Garfield, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming series ‘Under the Banner of Heaven’ co-starring Daisy Edgar-Jones is reported to don the webslinging superhero suit again in the much-talked-about ‘Amazing Spider-Man’ third instalment.

Cover Image: Instagram

