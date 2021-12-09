Andrew Garfield Is 'Super Grateful' About Tom Holland Playing Spider-Man In MCU

After denying being a part of Marvel’s upcoming project ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ on multiple occasions, Andrew Garfield has come out praising Tom Holland for his brilliant portrayal of the iconic character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Garfield, who essayed the role of Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Marc Webb’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ series, also praised Disney and Sony for establishing a whole new universe in MCU for the web-slinging superhero.

While reports of Garfield’s appearance in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ have been making rounds for a couple of weeks now, an on-set leaked picture of the English actor sharing a frame with Holland and Tobey Maguire has given these speculations more momentum. But with Garfield denying his rumoured appearance in several interviews, he continues to extend his support to Holland and ‘No Way Home’.

In an interview with Wired, where he answered the internet’s most-searched questions, Garfield said, “I really like him. I think he’s a wonderful person. I met him at the BAFTAs one year. We had a lovely talk. He was very sweet,” while reminiscing his first meeting with Holland. Furthermore, Garfield even praised the young actor’s acting skills while revealing himself to be a fan of the Marvel Spider-Man movies. “As an actor, I just think he’s absolutely wonderful. I’m just super grateful he’s the one filling out the suit. I love those films. I think they’ve just done an incredible, incredible job with it,” he added.

Recently seen in ‘Tick, Tick… Boom!’ Garfield has been quite busy with the film’s promotions, which opened to mixed reviews. While Garfield’s performance in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ series was praised by critics as well as the audience, the films witnessed a lukewarm reception at the box office. Meanwhile, on the other hand, ‘No Way Home’ has a strong buzz surrounding it, which has helped Marvel gain momentum right before the film’s release.

Helmed by Jon Watts, Holland’s ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ features an ensemble star cast comprising of Alfred Molina, Zendaya, Willem Dafoe, Jon Favreau, Jamie Foxx, Marisa Tomei, Rhys Ifans and others. The film is slated to release on December 16 in India, a day before its US release.

