Andrew Garfield fans are convinced actor appears in Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer

The new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer has convinced viewers that Andrew Garfield will return as his version of Peter Parker.

With only one month to go until Tom Holland’s superhero returns for a third standalone film, excitement over the forthcoming movie has been fuelled even more by the newly-released footage.

It’s known that Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman and Lizard (Rhys Ifans) will all appear thanks to the introduction of the multiverse.

However, both Garfield and Tobey Maguire, who played Spider-Man in Sam Raimi’s trilogy, were absent from the trailer despite fan speculation over potential secret cameos in the film.

However, one moment has fans convinced Garfield will show up in one crucial moment.

Garfield appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man (2021) and its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014), which also starred Foxx. In those films, Emma Stone played his love interest, Gwen Stacy, who plummets to her death in the second outing.

In the No Way Home trailer, that moment appears to be mirrored – only this time it’s MJ (Zendaya) who is the one in danger. Many are wondering whether the version of Spider-Man who reaches out to save MJ in the trailer is actually Garfield’s.

One fan predicted on Twitter that No Way Home will give his Peter “redemption”.

Another theory predicts that one of Peter Parker’s closest allies will turn against him in the new film, completing fearsome group the Sinister Six.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be released in the UK on 15 December – two days earlier than the US.

