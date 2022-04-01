Andrew Garfield appears to mock Will Smith Oscars slap in new video

New video has emerged of Andrew Garfield appearing to mimic Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars.

Garfield walks up to a group of people and appears to mouth: “What the f*** are you doing?”, seemingly copying Smith’s outburst.

Addressing Sunday’s incident at the 94th Academy Awards, Smith said the comedian’s joke about his wife, actress Jada Pinkett Smith, was too much for him to “bear”. Pinkett Smith has an auto immune disorder called alopecia, which causes hair loss.

Smith has since apologized to Rock and the Academy.

