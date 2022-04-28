Andrew Garfield Announces Taking A Break From Acting; Says 'Need To Be A Bit Ordinary For A While'

After giving a slew of critically acclaimed performances, Andrew Garfield said that he will be taking a break from acting post the release of his show Under the Banner of Heaven. The actor’s recent releases The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Tick, Tick … Boom! and Spider-Man: No Way Home were quite successful. He is currently gearing up for the release of his limited series based on author Jon Krakauer’s 2003 true-crime novel Under the Banner of Heaven.

In an interview with Variety’s Marc Malkin, Andrew revealed that he was planning on taking a break from acting. He said, “I’m going to rest for a little bit. I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for awhile. Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season. I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

As the announcement was made public, fans took to Twitter and left their reactions. Some users wrote that they will ‘miss Andrew dearly,’ while some wrote that they were glad that the actor was taking a break. Take a look at some of the reactions here.

andrew garfield you will be dearly missed pic.twitter.com/kPHO936Xe1 — natalie!! 🙃 (@hlwdandrew) April 27, 2022

andrew garfield: “I need to take a break and just be a person for a while” me: pic.twitter.com/PnLPWNFXrm — tick, tick… (@BohoDayz) April 27, 2022

andrew garfield stan accounts after he goes on his break: pic.twitter.com/MVPiACT5Wx — ivy🦋☁️🌸 (@eunoia808) April 27, 2022

but fr i’m glad that he’s taking a break he really needs it 😭 — natalie!! 🙃 (@hlwdandrew) April 27, 2022

Will obviously miss him but i have to say, we were exceptionally spoiled with andrew content the past year.

We are very lucky fans. i want him to have a lovely break and come back refreshed and energized — Amber Kelly (@AmberKe11y) April 27, 2022

Must have been exhausting keeping that ‘No Way Home’ cameo a secret for that long. 🙂 — WLVS (@boxofwolves) April 27, 2022

