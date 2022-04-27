Andrew Garfield announces he’s taking a break from acting to ‘be ordinary’

Andrew Garfield has announced that he is taking a break from acting.

The Spider-Man star, 38, has just come off the back of three major films: The Eyes of Tammy Faye, tick, tick… BOOM! and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

“I’m going to rest for a little bit,” he told Variety. “I need to recalibrate and reconsider what I want to do next and who I want to be and just be a bit of a person for a while.

“Because as you know, that is a washing machine, that awards season.

“I need to just be a bit ordinary for a while.”

During the production of The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Garfield’s mother died of cancer. In a recent interview with The Independent, he said: “I got to be with my mum in the last 10 days of her life. And there’s nothing more vital than that…

“We left nothing unsaid to each other. We left nothing unspoken.”

Andrew Garfield on ‘The Graham Norton Show’ (BBC iPlayer)

He said it was difficult returning to America for the rest of the shoot. “It was hard coming back, I’m not gonna lie, it was really, really hard to come back to shoot.

“But it was a weird thing because my mum wanted me to. So that was the thing I held onto. She was like, ‘I need to know that you’re out in the world still, I need to know that you’re living.’’”

Garfield can next be seen in the true-crime series Under the Banner of Heaven, which airs in the US on Hulu on 28 April. No UK launch date has yet been announced.

