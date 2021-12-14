Andrew Cuomo must return $5.1m in book proceeds, state ethics committee rules

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo will have 30 days to return proceeds from his book about his administration’s response to Covid-19 following a state ethics committee vote.

Mr Cuomo placed $1m from book sales into a blind trust for his daughters, and he donated $500,000 to the United Way. He has yet to receive the full $5.1m as part of a contract with his publisher, according to his income tax returns.

In a statement, his attorney Jim McGuire accused the committee of “unconstitutional” actions that “exceed its own authority and appear to be driven by political interests rather than the facts and the law.”

More follows….

