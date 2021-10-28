Andrew Cuomo: Misdemeanor complaint filed against former governor related to sex crime, court says

A misdemeanour complaint has been filed against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for “forcible touching,” according to a filing from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.

“A Misdemeanor Complaint against former Governor Andrew Cuomo has been filed in Albany City Court,” Lucian Chalfen, director of public information for the state’s court system, said in a statement to The Independent on 28 October.

“As this is a sex crime, a redacted complaint will be available shortly,” he said.

The redacted complaint shared with The Independent alleges that Mr Cuomo “forcibly place[d] his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim” on 7 December, 2020 “for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.”

This is a breaking news story. More follows…

