Andrew Cuomo investigation found ‘overwhelming evidence’ he engaged in sexual harassment

The New York State Assembly impeachment investigation of Andrew Cuomo found “overwhelming evidence that the former governor engaged in sexual harassment”.

The findings reinforce the state attorney general’s earlier report on the allegations against Mr Cuomo, who resigned as governor in August.

Released on Monday, the report by the Assembly Judiciary Committee also found that Mr Cuomo likely violated state ethics laws by using state workers and other public resources to write, publish and promote his memoir about his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report also says the former governor was not fully transparent regarding the number of nursing home residents who died as a result of the coronavirus.

In March 2021, the Judiciary Committee was charged by Speaker Carl Heastie with determining whether evidence existed to support a finding that the governor had engaged in acts that constituted serious and corrupt conduct in office that may have justified articles of impeachment.

The scope of the investigation included the allegations of sexual harassment and other sexual misconduct; the publication of his book in October 2020, information provided by his administration pertaining to nursing home residents and the pandemic, and information regarding safety concerns about New York State bridges.

Lawyers from David Polk & Wardwell completed the report for the assembly.

“This has been a profoundly sad chapter in New York’s history. I commend Chairman Charles Lavine, the members of the Judiciary Committee, and the team at Davis Polk for their hard work and diligence in completing this investigation,” said Speaker Heastie.

“I also want to acknowledge everyone who participated in all of the investigations for their cooperation, particularly the brave women who stepped forward,” he added. “As we have throughout this process, we will continue to cooperate with all relevant investigative bodies to provide them with the evidence we have uncovered.”

Chairman Lavine said in a statement: “The former governor’s conduct — as shown in this report — is extremely disturbing and is indicative of someone who is not fit for office.”

He added: “I hope this report helps New Yorkers further understand the seriousness of the allegations that have been made and serves to guide us to a more ethical and responsible government. New Yorkers deserve no less.”

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Andrew Cuomo investigation found ‘overwhelming evidence’ he engaged in sexual harassment