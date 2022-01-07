Andrew Cuomo avoids sole criminal charge in sexual harassment scandal

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo will not face the sole criminal charge stemming from his sexual harassment scandal, after a New York court dropped the case on Friday at the request of prosecutors.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information.

