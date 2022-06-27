Andrew Bogut faces backlash for seemingly making fun of Kendall Jenner after her split from Devin Booker

Former NBA star Andrew Bogut is being criticised for seemingly making fun of Kendall Jenner, after her reported breakup from Devin Booker.

The former Milwaukee Bucks centre appeared to make a reference to Jenner dating basketball players on Twitter, making a joke about which NBA team would pick her “next”.

“With the 2022 @NBA draft completion yesterday, one big name has yet to find a home,” Bogut wrote. “Which team will snap up @KendallJenner??”

He also appeared to make not so-subtle comments about her career as a model and reality star, before calling her “banged up”.

“Solid talent, versatile…Marks around team culture + habit of endless self promotion,” he concluded. “Doctors will need to do medical, as body has been banged up.”

He also tweeted that The Kardashians star is an “elite rebounder”.

In response, fans of Jenner have rallied to her defense and slammed Bogut for insulting the 26-year-old model’s dating life.

“This is disgraceful and embarrassing…. Looking for relevance, and making a fool of yourself,” one Twitter user wrote.

“You’re a real [piece of s***],” another wrote. “Mocking someone who’s dated a normal amount of people, you jealous or something? Just because she’s a woman she’s not allowed to date more than one guy ever? If she were male you’d be high fiving instead of this s***. Do Better.”

A third user added: “Did you really reach this far just to slander a woman? You’re supposed to be Australian and not a yank – don’t be like them.”

In response to that user, Bogut doubled down on his Jenner jokes and responded with: “She won’t go out with you man.”

Some fans also emphasised how there was a “double standard” in Bogut’s statements, as he didn’t criticise any male basketball players for dating different women.

“Do you also make comments about NBA players who always date models? What a disgusting comment to make,” one Twitter user wrote.

“What is your problem? This much slander sounds like jealousy to me! How many women have you been with? Give me that old BS double standard! There’s something wrong with you!,” another added.

Jenner and Booker reportedly ended their relationship earlier this week. A source told Entertainment Tonight that they were “on different paths” and “not on the same page” about their futures.

An additional source told E! News, on 22 June, that “Kendall and Devin hit a rough patch recently and have been split for about a week and a half”.

The former couple were first spotted together in 2020, as a Valentine’s Day post on Jenner’s Instagram in 2021 appeared to confirm their relationship.

However, she didn’t publicly call Booker her boyfriend until the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion show, which aired in June 2021.

